Autoliv Inc. (ALV) 20 Days SMA touches 3.12%: The odds favor the bear

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) kicked off on February 14, 2023, at the price of $88.90, up 0.28% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $90.83 and dropped to $88.63 before settling in for the closing price of $90.26. Over the past 52 weeks, ALV has traded in a range of $65.74-$103.90.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.80% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 132.70%. With a float of $85.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.00 million.

The firm has a total of 67800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.75, operating margin of +6.40, and the pretax margin is +6.82.

Autoliv Inc. (ALV) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Autoliv Inc. is 0.23%, while institutional ownership is 63.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 08, was worth 38,165. In this transaction President, Autoliv Asia of this company sold 420 shares at a rate of $90.87, taking the stock ownership to the 4,809 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s insider sold 1,000 for $89.00, making the entire transaction worth $89,000. This insider now owns 11,739 shares in total.

Autoliv Inc. (ALV) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.27) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +4.78 while generating a return on equity of 16.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 132.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.66% during the next five years compared to -4.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Autoliv Inc.’s (ALV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.85, a number that is poised to hit 0.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Autoliv Inc. (ALV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Autoliv Inc., ALV], we can find that recorded value of 0.77 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.33.

During the past 100 days, Autoliv Inc.’s (ALV) raw stochastic average was set at 88.34%, which indicates a significant increase from 70.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.26% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $82.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $78.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $91.35. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $92.19. The third major resistance level sits at $93.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $89.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $87.79. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $86.95.

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.00 billion has total of 86,837K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,842 M in contrast with the sum of 423,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,335 M and last quarter income was 156,000 K.