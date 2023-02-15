Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 7.82% last month.

On February 14, 2023, Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) opened at $39.06, higher 4.22% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $41.06 and dropped to $38.97 before settling in for the closing price of $39.29. Price fluctuations for BSY have ranged from $26.32 to $45.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -29.80% at the time writing. With a float of $218.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $310.12 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4626 workers is very important to gauge.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bentley Systems Incorporated is 21.80%, while institutional ownership is 36.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 4,112,496. In this transaction Chief Investment Officer of this company sold 100,283 shares at a rate of $41.01, taking the stock ownership to the 1,961,948 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 02, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 5,712 for $41.00, making the entire transaction worth $234,192. This insider now owns 703,820 shares in total.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.17) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 45.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.60, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY)

The latest stats from [Bentley Systems Incorporated, BSY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.61 million was inferior to 0.7 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.22.

During the past 100 days, Bentley Systems Incorporated’s (BSY) raw stochastic average was set at 88.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 66.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $41.68. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $42.42. The third major resistance level sits at $43.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $39.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.24. The third support level lies at $37.50 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) Key Stats

There are currently 276,791K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.16 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 965,050 K according to its annual income of 93,180 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 268,330 K and its income totaled 36,990 K.