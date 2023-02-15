Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) average volume reaches $1.86M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

February 14, 2023, Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) trading session started at the price of $1.19, that was 16.10% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.39 and dropped to $1.16 before settling in for the closing price of $1.18. A 52-week range for BTBT has been $0.53 – $4.84.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 91.80% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 34.40%. With a float of $75.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.33 million.

The firm has a total of 12 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.36, operating margin of +13.60, and the pretax margin is +9.08.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Bit Digital Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Bit Digital Inc. is 0.78%, while institutional ownership is 8.30%.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.01) by -$0.24. This company achieved a net margin of +5.06 while generating a return on equity of 4.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 19.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bit Digital Inc., BTBT], we can find that recorded value of 1.53 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Bit Digital Inc.’s (BTBT) raw stochastic average was set at 68.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 109.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 110.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0177, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3188. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4533. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.5367. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6833. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2233, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0767. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9933.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Key Stats

There are 82,483K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 114.82 million. As of now, sales total 96,080 K while income totals 4,860 K. Its latest quarter income was 9,130 K while its last quarter net income were -14,340 K.