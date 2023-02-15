Boxed Inc. (BOXD) volume exceeds 0.9 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on February 14, 2023, with Boxed Inc. (NYSE: BOXD) stock priced at $0.4972, down -3.56% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5049 and dropped to $0.45 before settling in for the closing price of $0.50. BOXD’s price has ranged from $0.18 to $12.45 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -101.00%. With a float of $60.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.56 million.

The firm has a total of 250 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Boxed Inc. (BOXD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Boxed Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 32.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 27, was worth 24,212. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 50,358 shares at a rate of $0.48, taking the stock ownership to the 56,308 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 27, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 47,212 for $0.48, making the entire transaction worth $22,700. This insider now owns 2,358,601 shares in total.

Boxed Inc. (BOXD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.47 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -101.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Boxed Inc. (NYSE: BOXD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Boxed Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Boxed Inc. (BOXD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Boxed Inc., BOXD], we can find that recorded value of 0.69 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Boxed Inc.’s (BOXD) raw stochastic average was set at 36.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 156.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4113, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0798. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5059. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5328. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5608. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4510, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4230. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3961.

Boxed Inc. (NYSE: BOXD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 34.41 million, the company has a total of 73,795K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 177,270 K while annual income is -69,220 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 41,650 K while its latest quarter income was -26,380 K.