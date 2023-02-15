Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) with a beta value of 0.69 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on February 14, 2023, with Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) stock priced at $13.51, down -0.96% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.53 and dropped to $13.27 before settling in for the closing price of $13.50. BRKL’s price has ranged from $11.59 to $17.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 5.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 145.00%. With a float of $74.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.78 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 786 employees.

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Brookline Bancorp Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 85.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 13,570. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $13.57, taking the stock ownership to the 26,486 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s Director sold 15,000 for $13.08, making the entire transaction worth $196,200. This insider now owns 97,042 shares in total.

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.39 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +29.38 while generating a return on equity of 11.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 145.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to 14.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL)

Looking closely at Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL), its last 5-days average volume was 0.49 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s (BRKL) raw stochastic average was set at 45.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.50. However, in the short run, Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.51. Second resistance stands at $13.65. The third major resistance level sits at $13.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.13. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.99.

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.18 billion, the company has a total of 76,844K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 373,530 K while annual income is 109,740 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 112,460 K while its latest quarter income was 29,700 K.