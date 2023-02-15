Camden Property Trust (CPT) is expecting 6.09% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

February 14, 2023, Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) trading session started at the price of $122.87, that was -0.76% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $123.50 and dropped to $121.17 before settling in for the closing price of $123.19. A 52-week range for CPT has been $107.90 – $175.69.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 5.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 138.20%. With a float of $105.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.47 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1700 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.69, operating margin of +18.47, and the pretax margin is +46.44.

Camden Property Trust (CPT) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Camden Property Trust stocks. The insider ownership of Camden Property Trust is 0.95%, while institutional ownership is 99.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 04, was worth 1,158,551. In this transaction EVP – Real Estate Investments of this company sold 10,292 shares at a rate of $112.57, taking the stock ownership to the 68,667 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 04, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 1,332 for $112.57, making the entire transaction worth $149,943. This insider now owns 28,110 shares in total.

Camden Property Trust (CPT) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.35) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +45.68 while generating a return on equity of 14.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 138.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.29% during the next five years compared to -9.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Camden Property Trust (CPT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.89 million, its volume of 0.79 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.78.

During the past 100 days, Camden Property Trust’s (CPT) raw stochastic average was set at 72.84%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $116.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $126.65. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $123.44 in the near term. At $124.64, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $125.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $121.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $119.98. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $118.78.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) Key Stats

There are 106,528K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 13.38 billion. As of now, sales total 1,423 M while income totals 653,610 K. Its latest quarter income was 375,910 K while its last quarter net income were 45,710 K.