Can Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s (ASO) drop of -3.23% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) on February 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $58.00, plunging -0.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $58.60 and dropped to $57.18 before settling in for the closing price of $58.43. Within the past 52 weeks, ASO’s price has moved between $25.10 and $63.89.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 7.40% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 110.10%. With a float of $77.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.14 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 22011 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.16, operating margin of +13.40, and the pretax margin is +12.69.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 03, was worth 23,692. In this transaction SVP-Accounting Treasury Tax of this company sold 382 shares at a rate of $62.02, taking the stock ownership to the 176 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s SVP-Accounting Treasury Tax sold 429 for $58.07, making the entire transaction worth $24,912. This insider now owns 176 shares in total.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) Latest Financial update

As on 7/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.06) by $0.24. This company achieved a net margin of +9.91 while generating a return on equity of 52.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 110.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.00% during the next five years compared to 63.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) Trading Performance Indicators

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.10, a number that is poised to hit 1.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) saw its 5-day average volume 0.86 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.03.

During the past 100 days, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s (ASO) raw stochastic average was set at 75.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 41.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $54.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.09. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $58.79 in the near term. At $59.41, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $60.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $57.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.57. The third support level lies at $55.95 if the price breaches the second support level.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.56 billion based on 78,145K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,773 M and income totals 671,380 K. The company made 1,494 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 131,740 K in sales during its previous quarter.