Can ACM Research Inc.’s (ACMR) hike of 12.38% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on February 14, 2023, with ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) stock priced at $13.05, up 5.55% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.97 and dropped to $12.87 before settling in for the closing price of $13.16. ACMR’s price has ranged from $5.46 to $28.90 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 56.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 95.50%. With a float of $44.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.36 million.

In an organization with 877 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.22, operating margin of +14.90, and the pretax margin is +16.58.

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The insider ownership of ACM Research Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 68.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 297,807. In this transaction Director of this company sold 35,327 shares at a rate of $8.43, taking the stock ownership to the 890,620 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 22, when Company’s Director sold 36,537 for $16.10, making the entire transaction worth $588,246. This insider now owns 855,090 shares in total.

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.22 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +14.54 while generating a return on equity of 9.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 95.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 42.74% during the next five years compared to 109.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ACM Research Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.65, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ACM Research Inc. (ACMR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.75 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.97 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.76.

During the past 100 days, ACM Research Inc.’s (ACMR) raw stochastic average was set at 90.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 116.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.70. However, in the short run, ACM Research Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.28. Second resistance stands at $14.68. The third major resistance level sits at $15.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.48. The third support level lies at $12.08 if the price breaches the second support level.

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 835.21 million, the company has a total of 54,374K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 259,750 K while annual income is 37,760 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 133,710 K while its latest quarter income was 21,000 K.

