Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.91 million

On February 14, 2023, Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) opened at $8.51, lower -3.27% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.605 and dropped to $8.20 before settling in for the closing price of $8.55. Price fluctuations for CD have ranged from $3.75 to $9.21 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 194.00% at the time writing. With a float of $178.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $365.21 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1315 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.60, operating margin of +23.67, and the pretax margin is +16.51.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Chindata Group Holdings Limited is 0.64%, while institutional ownership is 48.70%.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.03) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +11.09 while generating a return on equity of 3.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 194.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.26

Technical Analysis of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.4 million, its volume of 0.8 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s (CD) raw stochastic average was set at 77.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.40. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.52 in the near term. At $8.76, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.95. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.71.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) Key Stats

There are currently 366,280K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.12 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 447,580 K according to its annual income of 49,650 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 169,070 K and its income totaled 33,880 K.