Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) 20 Days SMA touches -1.32%: The odds favor the bear

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) on February 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $354.64, plunging -2.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $354.64 and dropped to $345.685 before settling in for the closing price of $355.05. Within the past 52 weeks, DPZ’s price has moved between $299.41 and $448.99.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 12.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 9.30%. With a float of $35.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.69 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 13500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.74, operating margin of +17.94, and the pretax margin is +14.36.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Restaurants industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Domino’s Pizza Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 93.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 23, was worth 85,871. In this transaction Director of this company sold 244 shares at a rate of $351.93, taking the stock ownership to the 1,519 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 07, when Company’s President, U.S. & Global Svcs sold 1,280 for $354.94, making the entire transaction worth $454,330. This insider now owns 3,180 shares in total.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $2.97) by -$0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +11.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.54% during the next five years compared to 25.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 47.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.39, a number that is poised to hit 3.96 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ)

Looking closely at Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), its last 5-days average volume was 0.49 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 9.04.

During the past 100 days, Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s (DPZ) raw stochastic average was set at 50.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $353.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $361.86. However, in the short run, Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $352.92. Second resistance stands at $358.26. The third major resistance level sits at $361.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $343.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $340.35. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $335.01.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 12.34 billion based on 35,399K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,357 M and income totals 510,470 K. The company made 1,069 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 100,500 K in sales during its previous quarter.