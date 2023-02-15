Domo Inc. (DOMO) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.71 million

On February 14, 2023, Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) opened at $15.55, higher 1.85% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.79 and dropped to $15.28 before settling in for the closing price of $15.66. Price fluctuations for DOMO have ranged from $11.35 to $57.41 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 28.20% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -10.40% at the time writing. With a float of $30.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.39 million.

The firm has a total of 917 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +73.78, operating margin of -34.30, and the pretax margin is -39.76.

Domo Inc. (DOMO) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Domo Inc. is 3.30%, while institutional ownership is 80.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 22, was worth 52,359. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 3,750 shares at a rate of $13.96, taking the stock ownership to the 295,008 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 21, when Company’s CEO sold 6,924 for $14.65, making the entire transaction worth $101,461. This insider now owns 365,353 shares in total.

Domo Inc. (DOMO) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 7/30/2022, the company posted -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.33) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -39.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Domo Inc. (DOMO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Domo Inc. (DOMO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Domo Inc., DOMO], we can find that recorded value of 0.6 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.31.

During the past 100 days, Domo Inc.’s (DOMO) raw stochastic average was set at 52.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 94.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.27. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.73. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.52. The third major resistance level sits at $18.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.50. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.71.

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) Key Stats

There are currently 34,545K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 553.31 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 257,960 K according to its annual income of -102,110 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 79,030 K and its income totaled -23,710 K.