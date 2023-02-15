Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.92 million

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) kicked off on February 14, 2023, at the price of $22.26, down -0.81% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.2609 and dropped to $21.51 before settling in for the closing price of $22.34. Over the past 52 weeks, LPG has traded in a range of $9.07-$22.50.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 10.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -4.10%. With a float of $33.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.09 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 79 employees.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Dorian LPG Ltd. is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 67.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 09, was worth 100,305. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 4,500 shares at a rate of $22.29, taking the stock ownership to the 93,940 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 08, when Company’s CEO of Dorian LPG (USA) LLC sold 22,304 for $22.04, making the entire transaction worth $491,580. This insider now owns 219,475 shares in total.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.49) by $0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 133.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Dorian LPG Ltd.’s (LPG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG)

Looking closely at Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG), its last 5-days average volume was 0.86 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.86.

During the past 100 days, Dorian LPG Ltd.’s (LPG) raw stochastic average was set at 87.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 76.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.82. However, in the short run, Dorian LPG Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $22.44. Second resistance stands at $22.73. The third major resistance level sits at $23.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.23. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.94.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 888.17 million has total of 40,351K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 274,220 K in contrast with the sum of 71,940 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 103,320 K and last quarter income was 51,260 K.