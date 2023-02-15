Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) volume exceeds 0.58 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on February 14, 2023, with Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) stock priced at $1.68, up 9.09% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.88 and dropped to $1.65 before settling in for the closing price of $1.65. DPRO’s price has ranged from $0.50 to $3.84 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -12.20%. With a float of $32.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.33 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 41 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.06, operating margin of -285.94, and the pretax margin is -229.70.

Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Draganfly Inc. is 2.01%, while institutional ownership is 2.96%.

Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -229.70 while generating a return on equity of -83.58.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Draganfly Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.01

Technical Analysis of Draganfly Inc. (DPRO)

The latest stats from [Draganfly Inc., DPRO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.49 million was inferior to 0.74 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Draganfly Inc.’s (DPRO) raw stochastic average was set at 66.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 160.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 123.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2002, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9681. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.9033. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.0067. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1333. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6733, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5467. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.4433.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 84.56 million, the company has a total of 135,167K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,630 K while annual income is -12,930 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,440 K while its latest quarter income was -4,090 K.