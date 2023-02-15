East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) is expecting 5.06% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on February 14, 2023, with East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) stock priced at $78.17, down -0.35% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $78.47 and dropped to $76.685 before settling in for the closing price of $78.09. EWBC’s price has ranged from $61.65 to $93.51 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.30% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 53.60%. With a float of $139.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $140.92 million.

The firm has a total of 3100 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of East West Bancorp Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 91.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 31, was worth 154,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $77.00, taking the stock ownership to the 17,136 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s Vice Chairman sold 5,000 for $72.43, making the entire transaction worth $362,150. This insider now owns 52,435 shares in total.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.08 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +43.54 while generating a return on equity of 19.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 15.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are East West Bancorp Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.92, a number that is poised to hit 2.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [East West Bancorp Inc., EWBC], we can find that recorded value of 0.63 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.99.

During the past 100 days, East West Bancorp Inc.’s (EWBC) raw stochastic average was set at 83.04%, which indicates a significant increase from 69.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $69.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $70.20. Now, the first resistance to watch is $78.63. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $79.44. The third major resistance level sits at $80.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $76.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $75.87. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $75.06.

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.01 billion, the company has a total of 140,947K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,620 M while annual income is 1,128 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 826,140 K while its latest quarter income was 336,760 K.