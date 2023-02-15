Search
Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 78,590 K

A new trading day began on February 14, 2023, with Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) stock priced at $13.70, down -1.02% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.72 and dropped to $13.50 before settling in for the closing price of $13.72. EFC’s price has ranged from $10.81 to $18.13 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 17.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 551.60%. With a float of $56.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.98 million.

In an organization with 170 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.47, operating margin of +62.24, and the pretax margin is +39.48.

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Mortgage Finance Industry. The insider ownership of Ellington Financial Inc. is 5.54%, while institutional ownership is 57.30%.

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.41 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +61.56 while generating a return on equity of 12.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 551.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.28% during the next five years compared to 48.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ellington Financial Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.78 million. That was better than the volume of 0.78 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Ellington Financial Inc.’s (EFC) raw stochastic average was set at 72.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.17. However, in the short run, Ellington Financial Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.70. Second resistance stands at $13.82. The third major resistance level sits at $13.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.38. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.26.

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 889.76 million, the company has a total of 60,439K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 175,510 K while annual income is 135,250 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 78,590 K while its latest quarter income was -29,470 K.

