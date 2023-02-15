Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) is 4.66% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On February 14, 2023, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) opened at $3.55, higher 3.87% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.81 and dropped to $3.54 before settling in for the closing price of $3.62. Price fluctuations for NRGV have ranged from $2.21 to $22.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -29.70% at the time writing. With a float of $109.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $140.30 million.

In an organization with 73 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Renewable industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 40.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 219,315. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $4.39, taking the stock ownership to the 1,302,887 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 25, when Company’s Director sold 16,250 for $3.78, making the entire transaction worth $61,394. This insider now owns 1,590,997 shares in total.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.08) by -$0.08. This company achieved a return on equity of -2.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.83 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.72 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s (NRGV) raw stochastic average was set at 34.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 136.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.07. However, in the short run, Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.87. Second resistance stands at $3.97. The third major resistance level sits at $4.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.43. The third support level lies at $3.33 if the price breaches the second support level.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Key Stats

There are currently 138,268K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 526.32 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -3,340 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,690 K and its income totaled -28,770 K.