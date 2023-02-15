Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 0.17%

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) kicked off on February 14, 2023, at the price of $17.44, down -0.57% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.50 and dropped to $17.21 before settling in for the closing price of $17.42. Over the past 52 weeks, FULT has traded in a range of $13.67-$18.85.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 3.70% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 50.60%. With a float of $165.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $167.35 million.

In an organization with 3200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Fulton Financial Corporation is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 66.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07, was worth 49,921. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,910 shares at a rate of $17.16, taking the stock ownership to the 8,870 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 31, when Company’s Director sold 6,799 for $16.57, making the entire transaction worth $112,653. This insider now owns 14,393 shares in total.

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.4 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.44) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +26.28 while generating a return on equity of 10.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 11.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Fulton Financial Corporation’s (FULT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.67, a number that is poised to hit 0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.57 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.99 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Fulton Financial Corporation’s (FULT) raw stochastic average was set at 59.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.44. However, in the short run, Fulton Financial Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.48. Second resistance stands at $17.63. The third major resistance level sits at $17.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.05. The third support level lies at $16.90 if the price breaches the second support level.

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.86 billion has total of 167,494K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,092 M in contrast with the sum of 286,980 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 322,170 K and last quarter income was 81,830 K.