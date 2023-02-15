Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) with a beta value of 1.10 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) on February 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $18.32, soaring 1.30% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.89 and dropped to $18.32 before settling in for the closing price of $18.44. Within the past 52 weeks, GNK’s price has moved between $11.92 and $27.15.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 32.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 179.40%. With a float of $39.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.53 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 990 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.35, operating margin of +35.63, and the pretax margin is +33.27.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Marine Shipping industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 65.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 23, was worth 362,020. In this transaction Director of this company sold 22,887 shares at a rate of $15.82, taking the stock ownership to the 74,781 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 22, when Company’s Director sold 62,512 for $15.65, making the entire transaction worth $978,313. This insider now owns 55,824 shares in total.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.07) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +33.27 while generating a return on equity of 21.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 179.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) Trading Performance Indicators

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.84 million, its volume of 0.84 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s (GNK) raw stochastic average was set at 96.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.00. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $18.94 in the near term. At $19.20, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.06. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $17.80.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 793.34 million based on 42,327K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 547,130 K and income totals 182,010 K. The company made 135,970 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 40,830 K in sales during its previous quarter.