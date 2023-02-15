Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -30.33% last month.

February 13, 2023, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV) trading session started at the price of $0.4401, that was -6.38% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4459 and dropped to $0.40 before settling in for the closing price of $0.45. A 52-week range for GROV has been $0.18 – $12.50.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -88.10%. With a float of $60.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $166.22 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 900 workers is very important to gauge.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. is 3.60%, while institutional ownership is 25.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 06, was worth 10,800. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $0.54, taking the stock ownership to the 8,783,986 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 05, when Company’s Director bought 100,000 for $0.59, making the entire transaction worth $58,740. This insider now owns 100,000 shares in total.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -88.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.66, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV)

The latest stats from [Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc., GROV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.41 million was superior to 1.5 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.’s (GROV) raw stochastic average was set at 5.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 113.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 132.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4551, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.9095. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4427. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4673. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4886. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3968, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3755. The third support level lies at $0.3509 if the price breaches the second support level.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV) Key Stats

There are 166,999K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 71.85 million. As of now, sales total 383,685 K while income totals 2,700 K. Its latest quarter income was 77,730 K while its last quarter net income were 7,660 K.