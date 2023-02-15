HA (Hawaiian Holdings Inc.) climbed 2.15 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On February 14, 2023, Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) opened at $10.65, higher 2.15% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.05 and dropped to $10.61 before settling in for the closing price of $10.71. Price fluctuations for HA have ranged from $9.64 to $21.71 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -8.10% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 74.30% at the time writing. With a float of $50.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.39 million.

The firm has a total of 7112 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.25, operating margin of -7.24, and the pretax margin is -11.13.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Airlines industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 80.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 34,714. In this transaction Exec VP & Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $11.57, taking the stock ownership to the 83,189 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28, when Company’s Director sold 7,740 for $14.02, making the entire transaction worth $108,536. This insider now owns 52,340 shares in total.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.18) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -9.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.67, a number that is poised to hit -2.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Hawaiian Holdings Inc., HA], we can find that recorded value of 1.38 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s (HA) raw stochastic average was set at 19.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.06% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 54.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.24. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.12. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.31. The third major resistance level sits at $11.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.43. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.24.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) Key Stats

There are currently 51,411K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 582.34 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,641 M according to its annual income of -240,080 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 731,040 K and its income totaled -50,160 K.