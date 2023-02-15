Search
HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) soared 1.07 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) on February 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $69.24, soaring 1.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $69.90 and dropped to $68.92 before settling in for the closing price of $68.91. Within the past 52 weeks, HDB’s price has moved between $50.61 and $71.76.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 12.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 17.60%. With a float of $1.83 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.85 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 129341 workers is very important to gauge.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.62) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +22.91 while generating a return on equity of 16.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.50% during the next five years compared to 20.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) Trading Performance Indicators

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.06. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HDFC Bank Limited (HDB)

The latest stats from [HDFC Bank Limited, HDB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.18 million was inferior to 1.44 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.54.

During the past 100 days, HDFC Bank Limited’s (HDB) raw stochastic average was set at 87.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $68.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.13. Now, the first resistance to watch is $70.06. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $70.47. The third major resistance level sits at $71.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $69.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $68.51. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $68.10.

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 114.14 billion based on 1,848,514K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 21,138 M and income totals 5,088 M. The company made 6,603 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,549 M in sales during its previous quarter.

