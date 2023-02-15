International Seaways Inc. (INSW) average volume reaches $574.14K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW) on February 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $44.93, plunging -0.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.92 and dropped to $43.60 before settling in for the closing price of $45.49. Within the past 52 weeks, INSW’s price has moved between $15.40 and $46.94.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -7.30% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 309.80%. With a float of $34.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.31 million.

The firm has a total of 2061 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -13.75, operating margin of -25.84, and the pretax margin is -48.38.

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Marine Shipping industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of International Seaways Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 66.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 03, was worth 20,000. In this transaction CAO,SVP,Sec. & General Counsel of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $40.00, taking the stock ownership to the 60,351 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s SVP,CFO & Treasurer sold 1,000 for $39.10, making the entire transaction worth $39,100. This insider now owns 65,594 shares in total.

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.19) by $0.24. This company achieved a net margin of -48.55 while generating a return on equity of -12.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 309.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW) Trading Performance Indicators

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 37.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.73, a number that is poised to hit 3.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of International Seaways Inc. (INSW)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [International Seaways Inc., INSW], we can find that recorded value of 0.55 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.70.

During the past 100 days, International Seaways Inc.’s (INSW) raw stochastic average was set at 82.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.28. Now, the first resistance to watch is $46.28. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $47.26. The third major resistance level sits at $48.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.62. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $41.64.

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.24 billion based on 49,078K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 272,550 K and income totals -133,490 K. The company made 236,830 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 113,430 K in sales during its previous quarter.