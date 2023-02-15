Investors finally get a glimpse of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) volume hitting the figure of 0.51 million.

Search
Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH) on February 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $12.87, soaring 2.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.38 and dropped to $12.665 before settling in for the closing price of $12.97. Within the past 52 weeks, DH’s price has moved between $9.53 and $30.11.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 44.20%. With a float of $51.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.91 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 676 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.23, operating margin of -11.25, and the pretax margin is -36.46.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Health Information Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 07, was worth 5,193,000. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company bought 450,000 shares at a rate of $11.54, taking the stock ownership to the 450,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 09, when Company’s Director sold 1,016,000 for $22.75, making the entire transaction worth $23,114,000. This insider now owns 2,508,971 shares in total.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.05) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -30.71 while generating a return on equity of -4.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH) Trading Performance Indicators

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH)

The latest stats from [Definitive Healthcare Corp., DH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.45 million was inferior to 0.59 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, Definitive Healthcare Corp.’s (DH) raw stochastic average was set at 48.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.17. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.60. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.85. The third major resistance level sits at $14.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.42. The third support level lies at $12.17 if the price breaches the second support level.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.42 billion based on 105,080K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 166,150 K and income totals -51,020 K. The company made 57,380 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,690 K in sales during its previous quarter.

