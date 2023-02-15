Investors finally get a glimpse of Lazard Ltd (LAZ) volume hitting the figure of 0.46 million.

On February 14, 2023, Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) opened at $38.29, lower -1.15% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.33 and dropped to $37.311 before settling in for the closing price of $38.29. Price fluctuations for LAZ have ranged from $30.20 to $43.44 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 6.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 31.00% at the time writing. With a float of $108.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.77 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3390 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +100.00, operating margin of +20.96, and the pretax margin is +18.10.

Lazard Ltd (LAZ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Lazard Ltd is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 66.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 29, was worth 1,783,110. In this transaction President of this company sold 49,000 shares at a rate of $36.39, taking the stock ownership to the 50,258 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s President sold 70,000 for $35.29, making the entire transaction worth $2,470,300. This insider now owns 209,258 shares in total.

Lazard Ltd (LAZ) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.8) by $0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +12.52 while generating a return on equity of 46.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.30% during the next five years compared to 9.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lazard Ltd (LAZ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lazard Ltd (LAZ)

The latest stats from [Lazard Ltd, LAZ] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.76 million was superior to 0.69 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.21.

During the past 100 days, Lazard Ltd’s (LAZ) raw stochastic average was set at 57.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.71.

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) Key Stats

There are currently 112,766K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.26 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,855 M according to its annual income of 357,520 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 731,860 K and its income totaled 42,360 K.