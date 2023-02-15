Investors must take note of Apartment Income REIT Corp.’s (AIRC) performance last week, which was 4.01%.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) kicked off on February 14, 2023, at the price of $39.31, up 1.70% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.285 and dropped to $39.17 before settling in for the closing price of $39.52. Over the past 52 weeks, AIRC has traded in a range of $33.57-$55.82.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 473.10%. With a float of $149.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $153.81 million.

The firm has a total of 800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.87, operating margin of +16.48, and the pretax margin is +125.88.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Residential Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 22, was worth 19,750. In this transaction Director of this company bought 500 shares at a rate of $39.50, taking the stock ownership to the 8,886 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $46.80, making the entire transaction worth $46,802. This insider now owns 8,412 shares in total.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.22) by $1.04. This company achieved a net margin of +116.81 while generating a return on equity of 45.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 473.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Apartment Income REIT Corp.’s (AIRC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Apartment Income REIT Corp., AIRC], we can find that recorded value of 1.02 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.89.

During the past 100 days, Apartment Income REIT Corp.’s (AIRC) raw stochastic average was set at 98.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.98. Now, the first resistance to watch is $40.59. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $41.00. The third major resistance level sits at $41.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $39.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.77. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $38.36.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.97 billion has total of 149,928K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 773,720 K in contrast with the sum of 904,430 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 207,870 K and last quarter income was 329,570 K.