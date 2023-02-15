Investors must take note of ESSA Pharma Inc.’s (EPIX) performance last week, which was 16.21%.

February 14, 2023, ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) trading session started at the price of $2.92, that was 10.13% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.5184 and dropped to $2.902 before settling in for the closing price of $3.06. A 52-week range for EPIX has been $1.40 – $10.53.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 16.70%. With a float of $41.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.07 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 50 employees.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ESSA Pharma Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of ESSA Pharma Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 78.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 30, was worth 21,585. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 8,302 shares at a rate of $2.60, taking the stock ownership to the 33,343 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 30, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 3,067 for $2.60, making the entire transaction worth $7,974. This insider now owns 56,542 shares in total.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.27) by $0.07. This company achieved a return on equity of -19.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 56.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.29 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, ESSA Pharma Inc.’s (EPIX) raw stochastic average was set at 52.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 194.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.25. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.62 in the near term. At $3.88, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.65. The third support level lies at $2.39 if the price breaches the second support level.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) Key Stats

There are 44,092K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 143.02 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -35,100 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -6,740 K.