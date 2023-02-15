Investors must take note of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s (NVTS) performance last week, which was -1.40%.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) kicked off on February 14, 2023, at the price of $5.25, up 6.20% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.775 and dropped to $5.25 before settling in for the closing price of $5.32. Over the past 52 weeks, NVTS has traded in a range of $3.11-$11.73.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -701.60%. With a float of $96.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $138.46 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 162 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.02, operating margin of -288.08, and the pretax margin is -643.07.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation is 16.90%, while institutional ownership is 20.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21, was worth 1,076,116. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 263,109 shares at a rate of $4.09, taking the stock ownership to the 2,214,083 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21, when Company’s COO and CTO sold 105,245 for $4.09, making the entire transaction worth $430,452. This insider now owns 885,617 shares in total.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.09) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -643.26 while generating a return on equity of -104.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -701.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s (NVTS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 7.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 26.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.98 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s (NVTS) raw stochastic average was set at 86.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 68.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.09. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.87 in the near term. At $6.08, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.03. The third support level lies at $4.82 if the price breaches the second support level.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 873.49 million has total of 125,701K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 23,740 K in contrast with the sum of -152,690 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10,240 K and last quarter income was -32,590 K.