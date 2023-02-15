Investors must take note of NextNav Inc.’s (NN) performance last week, which was -11.18%.

On February 14, 2023, NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ: NN) opened at $2.91, lower -2.39% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.99 and dropped to $2.78 before settling in for the closing price of $2.93. Price fluctuations for NN have ranged from $1.85 to $8.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 7.10% at the time writing. With a float of $56.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $101.40 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 61 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2543.77, operating margin of -5560.81, and the pretax margin is -18953.34.

NextNav Inc. (NN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of NextNav Inc. is 5.30%, while institutional ownership is 54.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 4,022. In this transaction General Counsel of this company sold 1,345 shares at a rate of $2.99, taking the stock ownership to the 13,557 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s Senior Vice President sold 10,000 for $3.00, making the entire transaction worth $30,000. This insider now owns 568,671 shares in total.

NextNav Inc. (NN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.1) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -20769.59 while generating a return on equity of -115.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ: NN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for NextNav Inc. (NN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 95.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.76, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NextNav Inc. (NN)

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ: NN) saw its 5-day average volume 0.56 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, NextNav Inc.’s (NN) raw stochastic average was set at 30.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 72.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.13. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.97 in the near term. At $3.09, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.67. The third support level lies at $2.55 if the price breaches the second support level.

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ: NN) Key Stats

There are currently 106,384K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 294.61 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 760 K according to its annual income of -144,670 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 500 K and its income totaled -18,730 K.