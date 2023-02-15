Search
Investors must take note of P3 Health Partners Inc.’s (PIII) performance last week, which was -18.40%.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) on February 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.05, plunging -3.77% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.09 and dropped to $1.02 before settling in for the closing price of $1.06. Within the past 52 weeks, PIII’s price has moved between $1.05 and $8.49.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -2316.70%. With a float of $25.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.58 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 500 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -4.82, operating margin of -29.49, and the pretax margin is -32.06.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Care Facilities industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of P3 Health Partners Inc. is 40.19%, while institutional ownership is 52.90%.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -24.55 while generating a return on equity of -114.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2316.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) Trading Performance Indicators

P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII)

The latest stats from [P3 Health Partners Inc., PIII] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.4 million was superior to 0.29 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, P3 Health Partners Inc.’s (PIII) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0781, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.2016. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0667. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.1133. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1367. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9967, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9733. The third support level lies at $0.9267 if the price breaches the second support level.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 258.88 million based on 40,364K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 637,360 K and income totals -156,480 K. The company made 248,260 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -11,170 K in sales during its previous quarter.

