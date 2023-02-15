Investors must take note of PPG Industries Inc.’s (PPG) performance last week, which was -1.14%.

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) on February 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $128.69, soaring 0.81% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $130.955 and dropped to $128.65 before settling in for the closing price of $128.74. Within the past 52 weeks, PPG’s price has moved between $107.06 and $152.93.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 3.30% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 33.60%. With a float of $234.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $235.50 million.

In an organization with 49300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Chemicals industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of PPG Industries Inc. is 0.27%, while institutional ownership is 82.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 31, was worth 8,040,427. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company sold 61,867 shares at a rate of $129.96, taking the stock ownership to the 183,645 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 24, when Company’s Sr. VP and General Counsel sold 21,757 for $128.33, making the entire transaction worth $2,791,985. This insider now owns 10,577 shares in total.

PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.65) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.46% during the next five years compared to 23.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) Trading Performance Indicators

PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.34, a number that is poised to hit 1.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PPG Industries Inc. (PPG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.05 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.48 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.40.

During the past 100 days, PPG Industries Inc.’s (PPG) raw stochastic average was set at 73.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $129.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $123.83. However, in the short run, PPG Industries Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $130.94. Second resistance stands at $132.10. The third major resistance level sits at $133.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $128.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $127.49. The third support level lies at $126.33 if the price breaches the second support level.

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 31.14 billion based on 235,027K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 17,652 M and income totals 1,026 M. The company made 4,185 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 238,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.