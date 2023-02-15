Investors must take note of Talkspace Inc.’s (TALK) performance last week, which was 13.51%.

On February 14, 2023, Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ: TALK) opened at $0.94, higher 4.30% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9666 and dropped to $0.90 before settling in for the closing price of $0.93. Price fluctuations for TALK have ranged from $0.52 to $1.94 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -179.40% at the time writing. With a float of $155.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $158.33 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 496 employees.

Talkspace Inc. (TALK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Talkspace Inc. is 3.50%, while institutional ownership is 67.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 20, was worth 9,500. In this transaction General Counsel and Secretary of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $0.95, taking the stock ownership to the 539,924 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 32,641 for $1.11, making the entire transaction worth $36,081. This insider now owns 135,953 shares in total.

Talkspace Inc. (TALK) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.13) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -179.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ: TALK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Talkspace Inc. (TALK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.53, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Talkspace Inc. (TALK)

Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ: TALK) saw its 5-day average volume 0.84 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Talkspace Inc.’s (TALK) raw stochastic average was set at 76.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7533, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1395. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9876 in the near term. At $1.0104, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0542. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9210, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8772. The third support level lies at $0.8544 if the price breaches the second support level.

Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ: TALK) Key Stats

There are currently 159,150K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 149.25 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 113,670 K according to its annual income of -62,740 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 29,330 K and its income totaled -17,980 K.