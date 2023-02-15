J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.61 million

February 14, 2023, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) trading session started at the price of $191.15, that was 1.30% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $194.64 and dropped to $188.74 before settling in for the closing price of $191.86. A 52-week range for JBHT has been $153.92 – $218.18.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 13.20% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 50.60%. With a float of $81.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.76 million.

The firm has a total of 33045 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.15, operating margin of +8.99, and the pretax margin is +8.65.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 77.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 13, was worth 1,008,751. In this transaction EVP, CSO of this company sold 5,300 shares at a rate of $190.33, taking the stock ownership to the 32,556 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s EVP, CCO & People/HR sold 7,000 for $186.02, making the entire transaction worth $1,302,160. This insider now owns 77,630 shares in total.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.45) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +6.54 while generating a return on equity of 28.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.83% during the next five years compared to 13.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.21, a number that is poised to hit 2.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., JBHT], we can find that recorded value of 0.58 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.14.

During the past 100 days, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s (JBHT) raw stochastic average was set at 85.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 62.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $183.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $174.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $196.41. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $198.48. The third major resistance level sits at $202.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $190.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $186.68. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $184.61.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) Key Stats

There are 103,537K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 20.24 billion. As of now, sales total 14,814 M while income totals 969,350 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,650 M while its last quarter net income were 201,300 K.