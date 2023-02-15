Last month’s performance of -10.71% for New Gold Inc. (NGD) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on Monday, with New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD) stock price down -1.96% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $1.02. NGD’s price has ranged from $0.61 to $2.02 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -125.00%. With a float of $680.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $682.30 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1566 workers is very important to gauge.

New Gold Inc. (NGD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of New Gold Inc. is 3.60%, while institutional ownership is 55.10%.

New Gold Inc. (NGD) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.02 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -125.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 2.78% growth over the previous five years of trading.

New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are New Gold Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of New Gold Inc. (NGD)

The latest stats from [New Gold Inc., NGD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.48 million was inferior to 2.74 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, New Gold Inc.’s (NGD) raw stochastic average was set at 51.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0815, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0164. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0133. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.0267. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0433. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9833, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9667. The third support level lies at $0.9533 if the price breaches the second support level.

New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 686.27 million, the company has a total of 682,277K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 745,500 K while annual income is 140,600 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 151,200 K while its latest quarter income was -4,200 K.