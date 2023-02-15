Last month’s performance of 32.30% for indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) is certainly impressive

On February 14, 2023, indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) opened at $8.41, higher 14.25% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.43 and dropped to $8.31 before settling in for the closing price of $8.21. Price fluctuations for INDI have ranged from $5.07 to $9.33 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 11.40% at the time writing. With a float of $80.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $120.51 million.

In an organization with 400 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.71, operating margin of -150.35, and the pretax margin is -245.67.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of indie Semiconductor Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 61.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 06, was worth 243,300. In this transaction CFO and EVP of Strategy of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $8.11, taking the stock ownership to the 1,434,303 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 03, when Company’s SVP Chief Accounting Officer sold 19,507 for $8.53, making the entire transaction worth $166,395. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.12) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -181.86 while generating a return on equity of -31.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.17 million. That was better than the volume of 1.27 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, indie Semiconductor Inc.’s (INDI) raw stochastic average was set at 98.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.27. However, in the short run, indie Semiconductor Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.77. Second resistance stands at $10.16. The third major resistance level sits at $10.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.92. The third support level lies at $7.53 if the price breaches the second support level.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) Key Stats

There are currently 145,957K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.30 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 48,410 K according to its annual income of -88,040 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 30,020 K and its income totaled -37,610 K.