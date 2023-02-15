Last month’s performance of -4.37% for Albany International Corp. (AIN) is certainly impressive

Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN) kicked off on February 14, 2023, at the price of $100.19, down -4.81% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $104.91 and dropped to $92.32 before settling in for the closing price of $109.79. Over the past 52 weeks, AIN has traded in a range of $75.24-$115.39.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 3.60% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 19.80%. With a float of $30.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.11 million.

In an organization with 4100 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.06, operating margin of +19.27, and the pretax margin is +17.86.

Albany International Corp. (AIN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.86) by $0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +12.75 while generating a return on equity of 14.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.20% during the next five years compared to 17.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Albany International Corp.’s (AIN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 85.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Albany International Corp. (AIN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.2 million. That was better than the volume of 0.12 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.50.

During the past 100 days, Albany International Corp.’s (AIN) raw stochastic average was set at 71.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 52.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $104.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $91.14. However, in the short run, Albany International Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $108.84. Second resistance stands at $113.17. The third major resistance level sits at $121.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $96.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $87.99. The third support level lies at $83.66 if the price breaches the second support level.

Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.23 billion has total of 31,100K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 929,240 K in contrast with the sum of 118,480 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 260,560 K and last quarter income was 10,690 K.