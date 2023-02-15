Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -0.98% last month.

A new trading day began on February 14, 2023, with Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) stock priced at $5.79, up 4.65% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.24 and dropped to $5.69 before settling in for the closing price of $5.81. LWLG’s price has ranged from $3.91 to $13.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -142.20%. With a float of $112.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.11 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 19 workers is very important to gauge.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Lightwave Logic Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 22.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02, was worth 219,108. In this transaction Director of this company sold 31,000 shares at a rate of $7.07, taking the stock ownership to the 5,182 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 12, when Company’s Chief Exec. Officer bought 1,000 for $9.98, making the entire transaction worth $9,985. This insider now owns 63,643 shares in total.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a return on equity of -120.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -142.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Lightwave Logic Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 24.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.18

Technical Analysis of Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG)

The latest stats from [Lightwave Logic Inc., LWLG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.43 million was inferior to 0.63 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Lightwave Logic Inc.’s (LWLG) raw stochastic average was set at 37.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.77. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.32. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.55. The third major resistance level sits at $6.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.45. The third support level lies at $5.22 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 690.81 million, the company has a total of 112,837K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -18,630 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -4,803 K.