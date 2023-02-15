LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) is 50.42% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on February 14, 2023, with LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) stock priced at $0.99, up 9.24% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.10 and dropped to $0.9602 before settling in for the closing price of $0.95. LMFA’s price has ranged from $0.55 to $3.76 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 24.60% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 124.00%. With a float of $9.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.09 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8 employees.

LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of LM Funding America Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 28.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 4,545. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $0.91, taking the stock ownership to the 5,410 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09, when Company’s Director bought 9,200 for $1.07, making the entire transaction worth $9,872. This insider now owns 32,916 shares in total.

LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.22 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 124.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are LM Funding America Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 28.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA)

LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) saw its 5-day average volume 0.27 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, LM Funding America Inc.’s (LMFA) raw stochastic average was set at 89.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.99% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 75.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6988, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9835. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1066 in the near term. At $1.1732, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2464. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9668, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8936. The third support level lies at $0.8270 if the price breaches the second support level.

LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 14.08 million, the company has a total of 13,092K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 900 K while annual income is 4,760 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 190 K while its latest quarter income was -6,660 K.