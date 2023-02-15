Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -16.10% last month.

On February 14, 2023, Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) opened at $0.23, lower -3.58% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.24 and dropped to $0.2223 before settling in for the closing price of $0.23. Price fluctuations for WNW have ranged from $0.18 to $3.27 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 52.80% at the time writing. With a float of $32.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.38 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 53 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.05, operating margin of -10.17, and the pretax margin is -9.12.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Meiwu Technology Company Limited is 33.20%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -9.12 while generating a return on equity of -6.47.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.14

Technical Analysis of Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW)

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) saw its 5-day average volume 1.06 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Meiwu Technology Company Limited’s (WNW) raw stochastic average was set at 1.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 344.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6151, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7737. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2366 in the near term. At $0.2472, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2543. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2189, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2118. The third support level lies at $0.2012 if the price breaches the second support level.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) Key Stats

There are currently 32,969K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.40 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,260 K according to its annual income of -1,080 K.