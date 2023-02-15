MoneyLion Inc. (ML) posted a -16.95% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) on Monday, started off the session at the price of $0.75, plunging -4.13% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.75. Within the past 52 weeks, ML’s price has moved between $0.44 and $3.04.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -135.50%. With a float of $189.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $244.70 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 556 employees.

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of MoneyLion Inc. is 12.30%, while institutional ownership is 39.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 5,000. In this transaction CFO and Treasurer of this company bought 7,055 shares at a rate of $0.71, taking the stock ownership to the 3,328,838 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s CEO, President and Director bought 1,400 for $0.71, making the entire transaction worth $1,000. This insider now owns 18,690,171 shares in total.

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.11) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -135.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) Trading Performance Indicators

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MoneyLion Inc. (ML)

Looking closely at MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML), its last 5-days average volume was 0.58 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, MoneyLion Inc.’s (ML) raw stochastic average was set at 32.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 104.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6839, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2158. However, in the short run, MoneyLion Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7509. Second resistance stands at $0.7845. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8092. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6926, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6679. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.6343.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 177.31 million based on 253,553K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 171,110 K and income totals -177,650 K. The company made 88,750 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -21,020 K in sales during its previous quarter.