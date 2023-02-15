Morgan Stanley (MS) posted a 0.54% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On February 13, 2023, Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) trading session started at the price of $98.46, that was 1.01% jump from the session before, before settling in for the closing price of $98.44. A 52-week range for MS has been $72.05 – $108.39.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 10.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 24.20%. With a float of $1.31 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.67 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 82000 employees.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Morgan Stanley stocks. The insider ownership of Morgan Stanley is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 63.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 31, was worth 779,726. In this transaction Head of Investment Management of this company sold 8,077 shares at a rate of $96.54, taking the stock ownership to the 315,321 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 30, when Company’s Head of Investment Management sold 15,133 for $96.20, making the entire transaction worth $1,455,861. This insider now owns 323,398 shares in total.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $29.32 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $29.4) by -$0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 36.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.71% during the next five years compared to 22.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Morgan Stanley (MS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.13, a number that is poised to hit 1.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Morgan Stanley (MS)

Looking closely at Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS), its last 5-days average volume was 4.98 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 7.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.01.

During the past 100 days, Morgan Stanley’s (MS) raw stochastic average was set at 96.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 11.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $91.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $85.24. However, in the short run, Morgan Stanley’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $100.07. Second resistance stands at $100.72. The third major resistance level sits at $101.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $98.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $97.52. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $96.87.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Key Stats

There are 1,690,109K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 165.89 billion. As of now, sales total 53,668 M while income totals 11,029 M. Its latest quarter income was 12,749 M while its last quarter net income were 2,236 M.