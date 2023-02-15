Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) volume exceeds 80.47 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) kicked off on February 14, 2023, at the price of $0.38, down -0.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.392 and dropped to $0.3666 before settling in for the closing price of $0.38. Over the past 52 weeks, MULN has traded in a range of $0.18-$4.18.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 67.20%. With a float of $1.52 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.70 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 118 employees.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Mullen Automotive Inc. is 4.90%, while institutional ownership is 5.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 33,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $0.33, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 22, when Company’s CEO, President sold 750,000 for $0.40, making the entire transaction worth $297,375. This insider now owns 15,843,789 shares in total.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

Looking closely at Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN), its last 5-days average volume was 114.9 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 224.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (MULN) raw stochastic average was set at 45.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 162.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3043, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6427. However, in the short run, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3901. Second resistance stands at $0.4038. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4155. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3647, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3530. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3393.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 632.29 million has total of 1,696,544K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -739,530 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -611,024 K.