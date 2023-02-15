No matter how cynical the overall market is ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) performance over the last week is recorded -4.45%

On Monday, ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) traded higher 6.08% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $9.71. Price fluctuations for ACVA have ranged from $6.10 to $15.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -134.40% at the time writing. With a float of $116.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $157.26 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1910 workers is very important to gauge.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ACV Auctions Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 94.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 12, was worth 606,651. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 66,828 shares at a rate of $9.08, taking the stock ownership to the 210,303 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 11, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 113,009 for $8.90, making the entire transaction worth $1,005,498. This insider now owns 210,303 shares in total.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.18) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -134.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.66, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA)

The latest stats from [ACV Auctions Inc., ACVA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.77 million was inferior to 0.9 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.63.

During the past 100 days, ACV Auctions Inc.’s (ACVA) raw stochastic average was set at 75.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.44. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.55. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.81. The third major resistance level sits at $11.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.30. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.04.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) Key Stats

There are currently 158,215K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.64 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 358,440 K according to its annual income of -78,180 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 105,420 K and its income totaled -23,670 K.