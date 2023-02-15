No matter how cynical the overall market is, BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) performance over the last week is recorded 5.26%

On February 14, 2023, BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) opened at $1.37, lower -12.41% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.38 and dropped to $1.13 before settling in for the closing price of $1.37. Price fluctuations for BSGM have ranged from $0.25 to $1.73 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 49.10% at the time writing. With a float of $42.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.02 million.

The firm has a total of 50 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -90.02, operating margin of -7542.18, and the pretax margin is -7450.34.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of BioSig Technologies Inc. is 7.80%, while institutional ownership is 9.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 4,550. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $0.91, taking the stock ownership to the 70,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 29,700 for $0.82, making the entire transaction worth $24,299. This insider now owns 1,896,820 shares in total.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.19) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -7237.41 while generating a return on equity of -173.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 322.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.76, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [BioSig Technologies Inc., BSGM], we can find that recorded value of 0.8 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, BioSig Technologies Inc.’s (BSGM) raw stochastic average was set at 78.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 66.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 130.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 145.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6836, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7256. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.3433. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.4867. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5933. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0933, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9867. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.8433.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) Key Stats

There are currently 54,577K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 64.54 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 440 K according to its annual income of -31,920 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 140 K and its income totaled -6,370 K.