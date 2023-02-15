No matter how cynical the overall market is, Calix Inc. (CALX) performance over the last week is recorded 3.90%

Calix Inc. (NYSE: CALX) on February 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $52.50, soaring 1.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $54.08 and dropped to $52.03 before settling in for the closing price of $52.68. Within the past 52 weeks, CALX’s price has moved between $31.59 and $77.44.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 8.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 550.50%. With a float of $57.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.36 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 954 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.17, operating margin of +6.06, and the pretax margin is +6.23.

Calix Inc. (CALX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Calix Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 84.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 03, was worth 272,400. In this transaction Chief Commercial Ops Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $54.48, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 03, when Company’s EVP, Commercial Operations sold 5,000 for $70.65, making the entire transaction worth $353,250. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Calix Inc. (CALX) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.23) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +4.73 while generating a return on equity of 6.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 550.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 52.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Calix Inc. (NYSE: CALX) Trading Performance Indicators

Calix Inc. (CALX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.98. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 136.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.59, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Calix Inc. (CALX)

Looking closely at Calix Inc. (NYSE: CALX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.82 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.67.

During the past 100 days, Calix Inc.’s (CALX) raw stochastic average was set at 12.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $54.77. However, in the short run, Calix Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $54.20. Second resistance stands at $55.17. The third major resistance level sits at $56.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $52.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $51.07. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $50.10.

Calix Inc. (NYSE: CALX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.45 billion based on 65,441K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 867,830 K and income totals 41,010 K. The company made 244,500 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 11,930 K in sales during its previous quarter.