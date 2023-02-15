No matter how cynical the overall market is, Magnite Inc. (MGNI) performance over the last week is recorded -7.73%

February 14, 2023, Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) trading session started at the price of $11.74, that was -1.17% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.1199 and dropped to $11.61 before settling in for the closing price of $11.96. A 52-week range for MGNI has been $5.59 – $14.89.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.00% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 100.10%. With a float of $117.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $133.14 million.

The firm has a total of 876 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Magnite Inc. (MGNI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Magnite Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Magnite Inc. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 67.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 868,486. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 75,000 shares at a rate of $11.58, taking the stock ownership to the 1,430,236 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 11, when Company’s Director bought 2,500 for $9.00, making the entire transaction worth $22,500. This insider now owns 186,763 shares in total.

Magnite Inc. (MGNI) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.17) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 100.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Magnite Inc. (MGNI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Magnite Inc. (MGNI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Magnite Inc., MGNI], we can find that recorded value of 1.28 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.72.

During the past 100 days, Magnite Inc.’s (MGNI) raw stochastic average was set at 76.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 113.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.31. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.09. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.36. The third major resistance level sits at $12.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.34. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.07.

Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) Key Stats

There are 133,385K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.62 billion. As of now, sales total 468,410 K while income totals 70 K. Its latest quarter income was 145,820 K while its last quarter net income were -24,390 K.