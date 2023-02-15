No matter how cynical the overall market is, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) performance over the last week is recorded -39.32%

A new trading day began on February 14, 2023, with Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) stock priced at $0.43, down -32.77% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.43 and dropped to $0.35 before settling in for the closing price of $0.53. MOBQ’s price has ranged from $0.34 to $2.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 109.70% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 2.40%. With a float of $5.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.78 million.

The firm has a total of 13 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.87, operating margin of -482.28, and the pretax margin is -685.97.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. The insider ownership of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. is 32.10%, while institutional ownership is 3.70%.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -685.97 while generating a return on equity of -631.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.08

Technical Analysis of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Mobiquity Technologies Inc., MOBQ], we can find that recorded value of 0.33 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s (MOBQ) raw stochastic average was set at 0.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 201.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 128.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5891, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1171. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4067. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4583. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4867. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3267, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2983. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2467.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.41 million, the company has a total of 9,834K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,670 K while annual income is -34,950 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 900 K while its latest quarter income was -2,280 K.