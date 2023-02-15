No matter how cynical the overall market is Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) performance over the last week is recorded -8.50%

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) kicked off on February 14, 2023, at the price of $0.415, up 0.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4249 and dropped to $0.4102 before settling in for the closing price of $0.41. Over the past 52 weeks, SIOX has traded in a range of $0.23-$0.75.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -58.00%. With a float of $55.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $73.77 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 12 workers is very important to gauge.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. is 25.55%, while institutional ownership is 30.10%.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.2) by $0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -78.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -58.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sio Gene Therapies Inc.’s (SIOX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.68

Technical Analysis of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX)

The latest stats from [Sio Gene Therapies Inc., SIOX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.55 million was superior to 0.56 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Sio Gene Therapies Inc.’s (SIOX) raw stochastic average was set at 76.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4176, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3480. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4243. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4319. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4390. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4096, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4025. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3949.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 30.19 million has total of 72,942K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -71,890 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -3,080 K.