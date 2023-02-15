Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) with a beta value of 2.04 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on February 14, 2023, with Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG) stock priced at $33.90, up 0.91% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.525 and dropped to $33.592 before settling in for the closing price of $34.02. NOG’s price has ranged from $21.45 to $39.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 27.90% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 99.40%. With a float of $66.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.59 million.

The firm has a total of 25 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.15, operating margin of +57.67, and the pretax margin is +0.68.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. is 12.70%, while institutional ownership is 81.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 7,514,969. In this transaction Former 10% Owners of this company sold 196,830 shares at a rate of $38.18, taking the stock ownership to the 7,796,757 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s Director sold 55,000 for $38.31, making the entire transaction worth $2,106,819. This insider now owns 1,696,353 shares in total.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.72 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +0.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.90% during the next five years compared to 69.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.99, a number that is poised to hit 1.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Northern Oil and Gas Inc., NOG], we can find that recorded value of 1.29 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.44.

During the past 100 days, Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s (NOG) raw stochastic average was set at 68.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.81. Now, the first resistance to watch is $34.71. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $35.08. The third major resistance level sits at $35.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.22. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $32.84.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.52 billion, the company has a total of 77,872K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 496,900 K while annual income is 6,360 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 791,640 K while its latest quarter income was 583,470 K.