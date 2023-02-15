Now that Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s volume has hit 5.96 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On February 14, 2023, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) opened at $2.48, higher 13.06% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.0199 and dropped to $2.435 before settling in for the closing price of $2.45. Price fluctuations for DBD have ranged from $1.26 to $10.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 3.30% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 71.00% at the time writing. With a float of $71.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.10 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 22000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.48, operating margin of -2.43, and the pretax margin is -12.67.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 77.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 14, was worth 50,358. In this transaction Director of this company bought 17,500 shares at a rate of $2.88, taking the stock ownership to the 172,419 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s President and CEO bought 7,000 for $2.92, making the entire transaction worth $20,440. This insider now owns 358,286 shares in total.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.14) by $0.52. This company achieved a net margin of -16.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 71.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.00% during the next five years compared to 17.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) saw its 5-day average volume 3.02 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s (DBD) raw stochastic average was set at 82.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 128.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 106.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.70. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.05 in the near term. At $3.33, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.16. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.88.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) Key Stats

There are currently 79,078K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 243.32 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,461 M according to its annual income of -581,400 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 968,800 K and its income totaled -149,200 K.