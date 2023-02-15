Now that WW International Inc.’s volume has hit 1.14 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) on February 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.42, plunging -2.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.435 and dropped to $4.25 before settling in for the closing price of $4.46. Within the past 52 weeks, WW’s price has moved between $3.28 and $11.85.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 0.80% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -11.80%. With a float of $53.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.38 million.

In an organization with 7700 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.92, operating margin of +18.01, and the pretax margin is +6.32.

WW International Inc. (WW) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Personal Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of WW International Inc. is 2.60%, while institutional ownership is 83.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02, was worth 38,500. In this transaction Interim Principal Fin. Officer of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $3.85, taking the stock ownership to the 13,302 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 63,935 for $3.91, making the entire transaction worth $249,999. This insider now owns 63,935 shares in total.

WW International Inc. (WW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.35) by -$0.42. This company achieved a net margin of +5.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.70% during the next five years compared to -1.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) Trading Performance Indicators

WW International Inc. (WW) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WW International Inc. (WW)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.2 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.4 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, WW International Inc.’s (WW) raw stochastic average was set at 49.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.50. However, in the short run, WW International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.45. Second resistance stands at $4.53. The third major resistance level sits at $4.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.16. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.08.

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 306.77 million based on 70,527K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,212 M and income totals 66,890 K. The company made 249,720 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -206,040 K in sales during its previous quarter.